Proč je udržování průchodnosti únikových cest zásadní? Praktické dopady nesouladu s požadavky požární ochrany

English Synopsis

Why Maintaining the Accessibility of Escape Routes Is Critical: Practical Consequences of Non-Compliance with Fire Safety Requirements

This article addresses a crucial aspect of fire safety in buildings – the accessibility and unobstructed condition of escape routes. Based on real-world examples, it highlights severe deficiencies such as incorrectly mounted fire doors, missing door closers, and the placement of combustible furniture in protected escape routes. The text explains the applicable legal and technical requirements (e.g., Decrees No. 23/2008 Coll., 202/1999 Coll., Government Regulation No. 101/2005 Coll., and ČSN 73 0835) and provides practical recommendations for facility managers, building administrators, and fire safety professionals. The aim is to reduce evacuation risks and ensure compliance with fire safety legislation.