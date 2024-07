Jak zlepšit komunikaci mezi generacemi v pracovních týmech

English Synopsis

How to improve communication between generations in work teams

Whether we perceive it positively or not, the young generation is starting to gradually integrate into the work process. It is starting to form an integral part of our work teams. However, the young generation of co-workers is different from us, the older ones. What options do we have to understand this generation and find a "common language"?How to raise her potential, which will undoubtedly benefit the team as a whole?How to create and lead an effectively functioning work team in which different age groups are represented?