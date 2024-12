Prohlídky ocelových konstrukcí z pohledu zajištění bezpečnosti a ochrany zdraví osob

English Synopsis

Inspection of Steel Structures According to Current Legal Regulations and Standards

The article focuses on the importance of regular inspections and maintenance of smaller steel structures, such as roof walkways, fire escape stairs, or railings, from the perspective of applicable legal regulations and technical standards. It highlights the key requirements of ČSN 73 2604 and other legislative measures that ensure the safety and long-term reliability of these structures. The text also provides practical advice on inspection procedures, inspection frequency, and inspector qualifications. This article serves as a valuable guide for property owners and professionals in occupational health and safety (OHS) and facility management.