Nové trendy v cirkulárním odpadovém managementu, praxe v EU a dopady na FM odvětví

English Synopsis

New Trends in Circular Waste Management, Practice in the EU and Impacts on the FM Industry

The article thoroughly describes the role of a corporate ecologist in complying with environmental regulations within businesses. In addition to traditional areas such as waste management, packaging materials, chemicals, and accident prevention, it now focuses on ESG reporting. It emphasizes trends towards sustainable waste management and the circular economy. The text analyzes strategies for waste prevention, trends, and innovations in their processing. Finally, it highlights the importance of education and awareness in this field.