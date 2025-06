Bezpečnost regálových systémů ve skladech: legislativa, kontroly a rizika poškození

English Synopsis

Safety of Rack Systems in Warehouses

The article “Safety of Rack Systems in Warehouses” deals with key aspects of safety when using rack systems in warehouses. It emphasizes the importance of regular inspections and maintenance of rack structures to prevent accidents and injuries. Furthermore, it addresses legislative requirements and standards that must be followed to ensure the safety of workers and stored materials. The article also provides practical advice and recommendations for the proper use of rack systems, including correct loading and organization of stored items.