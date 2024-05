Jak získat přesná data pro odhady cen nemovitostí

English Synopsis

2023 in the Real Estate Market and How to Get Accurate Data for Real Estate Price Estimates

The contribution provides a comprehensive overview of the real estate market development in 2023, based on data from both the Czech Office for Surveying, Mapping, and Cadastre (ČÚZK) and public listings. It thoroughly analyzes the statistics of sold apartments and houses, the size of demand for apartments based on their layout, and the year-over-year changes in realized prices in the five largest cities of the Czech Republic. The second part of the article introduces an innovative tool for real estate price calculation from Valuo Technologies, widely utilized by over 2,000 professionals, including appraisers, experts, real estate agents, and mortgage specialists.