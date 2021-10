Oceňování věcných břemen od roku 2021

English Synopsis

Valuation of Easements Since 2021

As of 1st January 2021, an amendment to the Property Valuation Act and an amendment to the Valuation Decree also entered into force. With the amendment of these valuation regulations, there were fundamental changes in the valuation of easements. In this paper, we deal with the introduction of the new wording of these regulations concerning the valuation of easements and also the individual types of prices at which easements can be valued.