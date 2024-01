Vliv hodinového kroku pro výpočet energetické náročnosti budovy

English Synopsis

The Influence of the Hourly Step for the Calculation of the Building's Energy Efficiency

Starting from January 1, 2023 (in the Czech Republic), on the basis of § 4, paragraph 1 of Decree No. 264/2020 Coll., on the energy efficiency of buildings, it is necessary for buildings or zones with cooling, humidity control or electricity production to calculate the energy efficiency of the building with an interval of one hour. The subject of the article is an approximation of the basic specifics of the hourly step of calculation and a comparison of the results of the calculation and the assessment of energy intensity in the monthly and hourly step of calculation according to the requirements of the applicable legislation.