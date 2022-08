Aktuální zkušenosti se zaváděním BIM v kontextu vodohospodářské infrastruktury

English Synopsis

On 25th September 2017, the “Concept of introducing the BIM method in the Czech Republic” was approved by Government of Czech Republic. This document follows on from Government Resolution No 958 on the importance of the BIM Method for construction practice in Czech Republic and proposal for further action for its implementation.

The key deadline referred to in the material is 2022, when it is planned to impose the obligation of BIM for public procurement over-capacity public works contracts, including the preparation of their preliminary and project documentation (according to Act No. 134/2016 Coll. on Public Procurement, Section 103, Paragraph 3: “In the case of public works contracts, designing or design contests, the contracting authority may include, in the procurement documents, a binding requirement to use specific electronic formats, including building information modelling tools, as well as requirements for the data content, structure or format.”).

Therefore, it was necessary to come up with a plan of action for implementation of BIM and to clearly define the possible uses of BIM in the field of water management.

Pilot projects have confirmed that water management infrastructure is a specific environment and that its complex technological objects are suitable to be designed and operated with the use of BIM.