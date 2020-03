Emise skleníkových plynů bytového domu v kontextu klimatických cílů stanovených Pařížskou dohodou (2. část)

English Synopsis

Greenhouse gases of an apartment house

This is a case study of a multifamily residential building that has been environmentally assessed in terms of greenhouse gas (GHG) production using a simplified life cycle assessment (LCA) method. The results of total GHG emissions were compared to the emission limit value, which was set based on the climate objectives of the Paris Agreement and the scientific report The Emissions Gap Report. In response to the non-compliance with the emission limit, a number of emission-saving measures have been proposed and have been suitably designed into variants meeting the emission requirement.