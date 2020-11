Jak vybrat projektanta BIM v šesti krocích

English Synopsis

How to Choose a BIM Designer in 6 Steps in Czech Republic

The article is intended for all clients (contracting authorities) who would like to choose a quality BIM contractor for their future project. It is based on the experience of implemented tenders (small-scale public contracts) and procurement procedures pursuant to Act No. 134/2016 Coll. on Public Procurement, as amended (“PP”). The article is an introduction to the system of qualitatively oriented selection of the BIM model contractor and related outputs – i.e. 2D drawing, quantity take-off, etc. This article applies to the Czech law.