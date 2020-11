Kvalita projektových informací pohledem zadavatele

English Synopsis

Measurement of Project Information Quality in BIM

The benefits of BIM are discussed at almost all the conferences concerning the construction industry. Better quality project documentation is one of the most often referred assets of projects modelled in BIM. Unfortunately, it is not clear whether this benefit was realised in the projects or not. So, there raise following questions:

How exactly was the declared better quality measured?

What exactly is meant by the better quality documentation in practise?

How can a contracting authority assess the quality of the project data processed by BIM models?

This article will try to answer all these questions and introduce the reader into the elementary principles of the quality measurability of the project information.