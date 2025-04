Analýza možností návrhu kanalizačního systému v budově pomocí BIM modelu

English Synopsis

Analysis of Design Options for a Drainage System in a Building Using a BIM

Creating a good BIM model is a long and challenging process for HVAC designers. Various plugins (addons) for BIM programs are currently being developed and upgraded to try to make designers work easier and eliminate duplication of effort. This paper examines the design of a buildings drainage system in Autodesk Revit BIM program, which has been extended with the MagiCad 2024 plugin.