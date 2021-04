Význam 3D BIM modelu geotechnické konstrukce a podloží

English Synopsis

Importance of the 3D BIM Model of the Geotechnical Structure and Ground

Very quick process of digitalization in civil engineering is progressing also in the branch of geotechnical engineering. BIM is a part of this process. Mutual interconnection of the 3D model of ground with the 3D model of the geotechnical structure can help to give more clear view on the interaction of this structure with ground. However, at the same time it makes possible better control for all participants of the construction process, particularly if all conditions of this mutual interaction are fulfilled. Whether the main aim of the construction process – that the care devoted to the individual phases of the structure design and execution correspond to the risk with which this structure and ground are connected. Within this context a closer specification of the Eurocode 7 of the second generation will be specified, as it counts with different models.