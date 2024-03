Částečná požární ochrana ocelových konstrukcí – část 1: Shrnutí teoretických poznatků

English Synopsis

Partial Fire Protection of Steel Structures - Part 1: Theoretical Review

This article focuses on the partial fire protection of steel structures and provides a theoretical review of current methods and materials used in this area. Various types of passive fire protection systems are introduced, including intumescent coatings and their influence on heat transfer between protected and unprotected parts of the structure. The article deals with analytical and mathematical methods for determining the thermal properties and fire resistance of the materials used, with an emphasis on those that undergo thermal degradation. This article offers a comprehensive view of the theoretical foundations of partial fire protection of steel structures and proposes directions for further research in this area, providing a basis for Part 2: Experiments, Numerical Models, and Comparisons.