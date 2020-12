Alternativní paliva motorových vozidel a potenciál jejich požáru a výbuchu

English Synopsis

Alternative fuels for motor vehicles and the potential for their fire and explosion hazards

In the introduction, the article briefly presents the measures of the Czech Republic for the development of road transport with alternative fuel (AF) vehicles in accordance with EU legislation and the global trend. The main reasons are the need to reduce the share of exhaust gases in harmful emissions polluting the environment, limited sources of petroleum reserves and the resulting rise in gasoline and diesel prices. Gaseous biomethane, which is produced from biogas by purification and so-called enrichment, also has a promising use, as it has very low greenhouse gas emissions.