Výpočetní odhady velikosti havarijních úniků plynů a kapalin

English Synopsis

Computational estimates of the magnitude of accidental leaks of gases and liquids

The paper briefly specifies the possibilities of computational estimates of the magnitude of accidental leakage of gases and liquids from tanks, pipelines and equipment under pressure, the rate of evaporation of not boling liquid from a pool created by the discharge and adiabatic flashing vapor of liquefied gas during its discharge into the environment. It presents three examples of these calculations using SW Excel. The seriousness of the issue is demonstrated by the selection of statistics on fires and explosions in the Czech Republic for the period 2017–2018 and by a picture of a prefab house in Prešov after the gas explosion in December 2019, which attracted a lot of attention from the general public. With regard to the growth trends of production and consumption of dangerous chemicals and preparations in the world, EU and the Czech Republic, the conclusion of the article emphasizes the need for further development of preventive measures to prevent accidents, including methods of risk analysis.