Požární řešení skladových objektů

English Synopsis

Fire Safety Solutions in Warehouses

This paper focuses on fire safety solutions for warehouses according to ČSN 73 0845. For comparison, the requirements set by the legislation in Portugal and Canada are analysed, as well as the requirements set by the NFPA (The National Fire Protection Association). The different approaches are compared and the most important differences are mentioned, especially in relation to current trends in warehousing. Finally, a software tool created in the Python programming language called “Warehouse Operations Group” is introduced. This tool is used to classify the fire compartment of a warehouse into a group of warehouse operations according to the method set out in Annex A of ČSN 73 0845. The process of determination simplifies and eliminates any errors that may enter into the calculation.