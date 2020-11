Aplikácia pokročilých metód modelovania v požiarnom inžinierstve

English Synopsis

Application of Improved Methods in Fire Engineering

There are many factors affecting the internal fire. The important thing is the dimension and the geometry of space, the existence of openings, accidental, and still fire load and other. In large-space objects, to design structures under the fire load often proceeds through a performance-based approach. Advanced methods can be used in all parts of the design - in predicting of the scatter of temperature field, in calculating of the heat transfer to the structure and in assessing of the mechanical behavior of the structure or its part under the fire load. The prediction of the gas temperature in the fire compartment is crucial for the structure design. The paper describes the worst fire scenario in the large-space building. The problem is solved by using FDS (Fire Dynamics Simulator).