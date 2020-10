Empirické modely charakteristik nebezpečí výbuchů a požárů, odhad charakteristik a kategorizace staveb

English Synopsis

Empirical models of explosion and fire risk characteristics, estimation of characteristics and categorization of buildings

The article presents the possibilities of computational estimates of selected characteristics of fires of accidentally escaping gases and liquids, namely jet fires, instant fires (flashes), pool fires and fireballs. It divides fire and explosion models into empirical, phenomenological and CFD with examples of specific types of available models and categorization of buildings according to standard classes of consequences. Finally, the importance of these calculations for the quantitative assessment of the risks of explosions and subsequent fires is emphasized.