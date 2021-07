Automatizovaná kontrola kvality realizácie stavebných objektov

English Synopsis

Automated Quality Control of Realisation of Building Structures

The paper briefly deals with building information modelling and creation of digital twins of buildings using modern techniques of spatial data collection (TLS). It describes an algorithm for automated verification of the building's structures. It presents algorithms for automated difference model creation between the BIM model and data obtained from TLS or photogrammetry. The results are used to verify the geometric parameters of structural elements (such as flatness of walls, straightness of pipes etc.), as well as to determine deviations in their location (position and orientation from the project itself). The information obtained is a basis for the qualification and quantification of deviations during construction management.