Aplikace pro výpočet rozložení teploty v betonové desce vystavené požáru

English Synopsis

The paper presents a newly developed web application for the calculation of heat transfer over the thickness of a concrete slab during fire. The algorithm is based on the finite difference method and is implemented using the JavaScript programming language. The GUI for the input of calculation parameters and for the interpretation of the results is created using the HTML markup language. The paper also presents the theory behind the algorithm and examples of various problems solved using the web application. From the presented results, it is readily seen that the new web application is user-friendly, highly accessible, and very fast.