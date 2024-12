Různé přístupy k modelování požáru pro posouzení požární odolnosti konstrukcí

English Synopsis

This paper is focused on an analysis of the fire models in the assessment of fire resistance of concrete elements. The basic principles of fire modeling are described herein. Within an illustrative example, several fire models are used for determination of temperature spreading in selected fire compartment. Some types of fire models are implemented in an in-house MATLAB code. Software tools, such as zone model CFAST (Consolidated Fire and Smoke Transport Model) and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) model, are used for more sophisticated fire models.