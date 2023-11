Vplyv času odberu vzoriek z požiariska na zistenie prítomnosti urýchľovača horenia pri zisťovaní príčin vzniku požiarov

English Synopsis

The article deals with the issue of the weathering process of gasoline due to the action of time when determining the causes of fires. The aim of the contribution was to determine changes in the composition of gasoline residues in samples of burnt cotton carpets. After a varying length of time (0-360 min) of weathering in the carpet fibers, residual gasoline substances were determined by the gas phase extraction method (headspace - HS) in conjunction with gas chromatography (GC) and mass spectrometry (MS) (HS-GC-MS). The biggest changes were manifested in the reduction of the concentration of the most volatile compounds (alkylalkanes), which can lead to incorrect identification of the presence of a flammable liquid. Less significant changes in the intensity of the analytical signal are manifested in the group of alkyl derivatives of benzene (trimethylbenzenes, ethylmethylbenzenes), which are also considered markers of the presence of gasoline in the samples. The results point to the need for rapid collection and analysis of samples in laboratories.