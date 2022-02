Studium hoření textilních modelových materiálů

English Synopsis

The results at the KNT FT TUL show that for certain mixing ratios of different fibre raw materials, as described in the study below, the relationship between burning rate and bulk weight of the nonwovens is non-linear. Thus, it is possible to find a bulk density for such blends at which the nonwoven burns more slowly than at ambient bulk densities. The aim of the study was to verify these results using quantitative methods and to extend the study to thermoplastic fibres. Research on the topic is still ongoing at the Department of Nonwovens and Nanofibrous Materials.