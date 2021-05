Statistické hodnocení zkušebních metod stanovení koncentračních mezí výbušnosti hořlavých plynů a par

English Synopsis

Statistical Evaluation of Test Methods for Determination of Flammability Limits of Flammable Gases and Flammable Liquids Vapours

Basic considerations on the need for the LFL and UFL and in terms of statistics on the definition of Flammability concentration limits and explosion criteria according to ČSN EN 1839-ed.2, as well as the possibility of determining the probability of explosion at the Flammability limits concentrations and the choice of a probability function depending on the concentration of flammable gases and liquids vapours. The content of the article is intended especially for those who are engaged in the test determination of flammability limits and those who will be preparing a revision of this standard. The text of the article is based on many years of theoretical and practical experience of the author and with reference to the expert literature.