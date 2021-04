Stanovení příspěvku k požární odolnosti dřevěných konstrukcí pomocí požární zkoušky

English Synopsis

The paper is focused on determining of the contribution to the fire resistance of timber structures using the test standard ČSN EN 13381-7. The new test standard is a great benefit for the wider use of timber structures. Based on the performed test, the time of start of charring of timber protected member ( t ch ) and failure time of protection ( t f ) and determine the change of charring rate under the protection in times t ch to t f is possible to determine and separate.