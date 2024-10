Hodnotenie požiarnych vlastností drevotrieskových dosiek s obsahom odpadových plastov z automobilov

English Synopsis

Fire Properties of New Wooden Composites Containing Waste Plastics from Automobiles

Wood-plastic composites are materials that are made from wood and synthetic polymers and have a number of advantages, such as high weather resistance and long life. The aim of this work was to evaluate the influence of plastic filler, waste from cars (painted, unpainted bumpers, fuel tanks) on selected fire-technical properties of wood-plastic composites. From the fire-technical properties, the ignition temperature, mass burning rate and calorific value were evaluated. The results show that the ignition temperature and the average time to initiation of the composites ranged from 260 s to 308 s and the average temperature from 433 °C to 443 °C. In the case of particleboard containing unpainted bumpers and fuel tanks, the time to initiation decreased proportionally with increasing filler concentration. Considering the results of the research, it is necessary to take into account their fire resistance and to increase it, apply protective means incorporated either inside the material or on its surface.