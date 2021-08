Aplikace inženýrského přístupu v rámci požární bezpečnosti

English Synopsis

Application of Engineering Approach in the Fire Safety

Fire safety assessment of a building is a process in which it is necessary to take into account a number of technical requirements and aspects prescribed by Czech legislation and technical standards. The requirements based on these documents are binding and form specific requirements for buildings and their solutions, which must be taken into account in the design phase of the project, both in its construction and in the technological part. As part of the fire safety assessment, the regulations allow for the possibility of using two basic design approaches, namely the standard approach and the engineering approach. The following work presents selected examples of the application of the engineering approach (specifically using the FEM and CFD methods) for fire safety solutions in comparison with the values obtained by the classical standard approach.