Zděné stavby na povodňovém území (3. část)

English Synopsis

Brick Buildings in the Food Area (Part 3)

The third part of the series of articles on the problems of masonry buildings located in flood-prone areas deals with the possibilities of rehabilitation of damp masonry partitions after the water from the flood wave has hit. Furthermore, it deals with the issue of underground structures and the flood area, which is also a submerged area. The third part concludes with an introduction to the issue of loading of buildings during the passage of a flood wave.